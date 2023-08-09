New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) A couple was arrested from Goa for allegedly duping a non-bank financial company (NBFC) on the pretext of mortgaging a property after submitting forged documents, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Vikas Sharma alias Vikas Shandilya (48) and his 43-year-old wife, residents of Porvorim in North Goa, they said.

A case was registered on the complaint of anFC where it was alleged that Amrit Mann, a direct selling agent, along-with sales manager Nilanjan Majumdar and reporting manager Nitesh Kumar were supposed to source genuine proposals of applicants seeking loan against property (LAP) from complainant company, an official said.

Mann, who also used to run a sales agency, in connivance with Majumdar sourced deals from companies seeking loans against properties, they said.

According to police, Sewaa Apparels, a firm belonging to the accused, applied for a loan against property of Rs five crore and amount of Rs 4.11 crore was sanctioned on August 31, 2017, where Sewaa Apparels was a borrower and Gaurav Sharma and Vikas's mother and wife were co-borrowers.

Loan was taken against the equitable mortgage of a property located in Delhi's Roop Nagar. Later, there were regular defaults in repayment of EMIs of the loans, they said.

During the investigation, property documents submitted by Vikas's mother with the complainant company were found forged and it was also found that she further sold the property to a buyer, police said.

Scrutiny of accounts of Sewaa Apparels revealed that this firm, after receiving the loan amount, entered into transactions with the other three firms and and also with Amrit Maan, his wife Ambika Maan and Nilanjan Mazumdar, confirming them as the other beneficiaries and co-conspirators of the fraud, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, Vikas got incorporated a partnership firm Sewaa Apparels in the name of his mother and his wife as partners and obtained a loan of Rs 4.11 crore on the basis of forged and fabricated documents of the property in Roop Nagar from theFC and thereafter, misappropriated the same.

Vikas had given an affidavit with the complainant company at the time of seeking loan that he had no objection that his mother and his brother Gaurav were taking loan. However, during investigation, it came out that Gaurav was not his brother, police said.

Vikas and his wife were absconding and continuously moving to different cities with different identities and their location was revealed in Goa. Raids were carried out and the accused persons were arrested from North Goa, Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) Sindhu Pillai A said.

