New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) A 33-year-old Nepalese national was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 80 lakh from the house of a doctor in Jaipur in Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Dhirender Bahadur Sahai, a resident of Nepal, they said.

He came to Delhi from Nepal in 2015 and started working as a house help in Maidan Garhi and committed thefts in that area also, police said.

On Sunday around 11.20 pm, police were patrolling in the Mehrauli area and saw a man moving in a suspicious condition. After seeing police, he started fleeing but he was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

One button actuated knife was recovered from his possession, police said, adding a case under the Arms Act was registered in Mehrauli police station in this connection.

During interrogation, Sahai disclosed that he, along with his associates, trespassed into the house of a doctor in Jaipur on September 19. They attacked the house members with rods, confined them and looted cash and jewellery of around Rs 80 lakh and two mobile phones, the DCP said.

A case in this regard was registered in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, police said.

He also disclosed that during the Covid period, he was released from jail. Thereafter, he, along with other co-accused, started committing robberies. The modus operandi was to send a woman of the gang as a maid to a house and she would see where the valuables were kept, police said.

After sometime the woman left the job of the "maid" and then the accused trespassed the house and committed loot, they said.

