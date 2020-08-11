New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police Tuesday advised invitees for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort here to refrain from attending it if they experienced any COVID-19 symptom within two weeks before the event and haven't got tested.

The police also requested the invitees to follow COVID-related guidelines issued by the Home Ministry and the Health Ministry at all times during the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort.

“In the event of any invitee experiencing/having a history of any symptoms of COVID-19 within two weeks (running up to) of the Independence Day, which is yet untested or confirmed positive for the disease, the invitee may consider refraining to attend the event,” the police said in a statement.

They said there will be markings at the entry gate at adequate distance and controlling officers and ushers will be on duty to assist invitees for seating inside the designated enclosures.

They said that on conclusion of the function, the invitees should avoid crowding at the exit, and wait for the controlling officers to guide them.

According to a senior police officer, there will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort on the occasion and they will stand maintaining social distance.

No cameras, binoculars, remote-controlled car keys, umbrella, handbags, briefcases, transistors, cigarette lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles, lunch boxes etc. will be permitted, they said.

The full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day will take place at the Red Fort on Thursday. Defence personnel from the Army, Navy and the Air Force will march across the Mughal-era structure.

Earlier the police had said a multi-layer security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 74th Independence Day.

Over 350 Delhi Police personnel, who will be part of the guard of honour at Red Fort on Independence Day, have been quarantined as a precautionary measure, they had said.

These personnel of the force of all ranks -- from a constable to Deputy Commissioner of Police -- have been quarantined at a newly built police colony in Delhi Cantonment.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, micro light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc. are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi up to August 15, police had said.

The guest list likely to be pruned and children wearing clothes resembling the Tricolour will be missing this year.

However, there will be no change in the security arrangements and they will be as stringent as they are every year. The police personnel involved in frisking would also don personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, the police had said.

The Independence Day event witnesses attendance of ministers, senior political leaders, top officials of different ministries and diplomats. Even the general public is allowed to attend.

This time, however, there was also a proposal to not allow the general public at the event and instead have 1,500 corona warriors, including 500 police personnel who have recovered from the infection, attend it.

The event at the Red Fort shall consist of a guard of honour by the armed forces and the Delhi Police to the prime minister, unfurling of the national flag and firing of the 21-gun salute, address by the PM, singing of the national anthem immediately after the speech and release of tricoloured balloons at the end.

