New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Delhi government has taken action against 4,434 people for not wearing masks in public or work places, according to official data.

The data stated that till Monday 4,434 people were challaned for violation of masks, 107 for not maintaining social distancing, 17 people for spitting in public places and two for consumption of liquor or tobacco items in public places in the city's 11 districts.

Also Read | Delhi Riots Case: Umar Khalid’s Counsel Not Arguing on the Basis of Law, Says Prosecution.

The highest violation for mask was recorded in southeast district at 780, followed by east with 730 instances, north with 583, and southwest with 559 instances of violations.

At 156, the lowest violations were recorded in New Delhi district, it said.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: R-Day Celebrations to Take Place With Stricter Curbs, Further Reduction in Number of Visitors Likely, Says Official.

A senior police officer said that the Delhi Police has registered 170 FIRs and issued 644 Covid-19 challans from Monday 10 pm to Tuesday 5 am for allegedly violating night curfew imposed in the national capital.

Earlier during the weekend curfew, authorities issued 8,935 challans and imposed fines worth over Rs 1.76 crore for alleged violation of COVID guidelines.

During the two-day curfew, it lodged 751 FIRS under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and issued 3,156 challans.

Only those involved in essential services and those facing an emergency situation are allowed to step out of their homes during the curfew.

Those venturing out will have to produce e-passes issued by the government or valid identity cards.

Revenue Department has formed flying squads to take action against big gatherings and violations of social distancing norms at restaurants, hotels, markets and other such places.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal directed the police commissioner and divisional commissioner (revenue) to strictly ensure compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour in line with the latest guidelines of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), officials had earlier said.

The intervention came in the wake of reports of overcrowding at the city's marketplaces.

Police officers and field functionaries have been directed to immediately ensure strict enforcement of the DDMA order, they had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)