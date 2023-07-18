New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday busted a racket engaged in the manufacturing of counterfeit products of several lubricant brands in a factory at Nar Singh Garden area, said a police official on Monday.

According to DCP West Vichitra Veer, “DIU West has busted a racket engaged in the manufacturing of counterfeit products of several lubricant brands. The main accused, the owner of the aforementioned factory, was arrested.”

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, who is the owner of the factory involved in the manufacturing of counterfeit products. The accused was found involved in printing a counterfeit, spurious label for Gulf Lubricant.

“One complaint, on behalf of Gulf Lubricant Company, was received in DIU/West regarding the production and sale of spurious Gulf Lubricant products in the area of Khyala. On specific information, a search was conducted at a premise in Nar Singh Garden, Khyala, Delhi, where the accused, Gurpreet Singh, was apprehended on the spot. He was found involved in printing a counterfeit, spurious label for Gulf Lubricant," according to a press release by the Delhi Police.

Further, during interrogation, police got to know about another godown in the Nangloi area, where labourers were found manufacturing and packing spurious lubricant in the containers of various lubricant companies. The godown was sealed by the police.

“During interrogation, he disclosed one place in the Nangloi area where he supplied the counterfeit materials. Further, at the instance of the accused, a godown in the Nangloi area was searched, where labourers were found manufacturing and packing spurious Lubricant in the containers of various Lubricant companies. The premise containing empty containers and loose liquid has been sealed,” it read.

The police found several counterfeit buckets of brands and thousands of litres of loose lubricant in big drums and plastic tanks and sealed the counterfeit items in the godown.

Accused Gurpreet Singh, with the intention of exploiting the goodwill and brand value of lubricant Gulf and for personal financial gain, established a functional factory in Nar Singh Garden, Khyala, Delhi, said the police.

"To carry out his illicit operations, he procured buckets from Mundka, Nangloi, Bawana, and Kolkata. The counterfeit stickers of reputed companies were affixed to buckets by accused Gurpreet Singh. He was previously involved in one case under the Trade Mark Act in the year 2021,” added the police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

