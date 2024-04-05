New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Delhi police said it has busted a gang for allegedly indulging in cyber fraud and cheating businessmen across the country on the pretext of providing high profit through investment in IPO trading.

A team of Cyber Police Station West District arrested one accused person, identified as Suraj (22), a resident of Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Manali to Kanyakumari on Skates: Professional Skateboarder Ritik Kratzel Covers Over 3,372 km Distance Within 100 Days.

DCP West Vichitra Veer said they received a complaint on March 4 from a Delhi resident alleging that he was scammed by a fraudster using WhatsApp and a fake trading app of a bank.

The complainant invested in order to take advantage of the high returns and transferred approximately Rs 11 lakhs into 3 different bank accounts. During the probe, it was discovered that a fraudster had created a fake Aadhar card and opened current accounts in multiple banks, DCP Veer said.

Also Read | Congress Manifesto for Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mahalakshmi for Women, MSP Guarantee for Farmers, Pledge To Abolish Agnipath Scheme; Caste Census Biggest Highlights of Party's Ghosna Patra.

A case was registered under IPC Section 420 at the Cyber West police station.

The investigation revealed that multiple accounts were opened by the fraudsters in various banks in the area of Faridabad, Haryana, where unlimited fraudulent transactions were made by them. The account holder opened the accounts after changing the name and address in the Aadhar Card, DCP Veer added.

During the investigation, it came to light that five bank accounts had been opened. Details were obtained and it was found that the cheated amount was transferred to different banks in Delhi and outside, he said.

Accordingly, a raid was conducted and the accused was apprehended. During the investigation, the accused revealed that he opened an account on fake IDs with the help of Sanju and Nishant and four other bank accounts. The accused was arrested in the present case, DCP Veer added.

At least 10 complaints are reported on MHA's cybercrime portal, against the present account of the accused. Rs 30 lakhs of cheated amounts were credited from October 17, 2023, to February 17, 2024, DCP Veer said.

Raids are also being conducted to apprehend co-accused persons, they said.

Investigations further revealed that the main accused, along with other accused persons, first used to open bank accounts by making fake IDs and then, along with other syndicate members, used to cheat innocent persons by making false promises, the DCP added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)