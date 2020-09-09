New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Delhi Police busted a gang involved in a 'honey trap' and arrested three people including a 35-year-old woman after a man approached the Budh Vihar police station and filed a complaint. He stated that he met a girl named Jyoti on a dating app who threatened to implicate him in a false rape case. Narrating the incident, he said that Jyoti informed him that she needed a job, as she recently hit a bad financial phase. He helped her get a job as a 'sales executive'.

"As per her obnoxious plan to trap him, she called him at Rithala Metro Station. He went to meet her. Upon reaching, he found Jyoti with another girl named Seema. In pursuit of executing her evil plans, Jyoti invited him to a party somewhere. He could not resist the plan and reached a flat in Sector 5 in Rohini. After a short span of healthy conversation, they started consuming beers," said PK Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini District, Delhi.

Later, Seema went out of the room and came back with two more people named Sunil Kumar Pal and Satender Singh. All of them started threatening him saying if their demand of 5 lakhs is not met, then they would implicate him in a false rape case, Mishra said.

The man somehow managed to abscond from there and reached Budh Vihar Police Station and reported the matter. On the basis of his statement, a case under section 384, 389, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

Accused persons -- Sunil Kumar Pal, Satender Singh and Seema -- have been arrested, however, Jyoti is still missing.

During their interrogation, accused people disclosed that Jyoti and Seema are registered with many dating apps.

"They used to search for apparently rich people on these sites. Jyoti was trying to prey the complainant for quite a time and thus contacted him on the dating app," police said. (ANI)

