New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The police here have busted a racket in connection with making forged documents and obtaining passports fraudulently to send people abroad with the arrest of six men, including three Bangladeshi nationals.

The accused were identified as Akhtauzzaman Talukder (54), Fozil Rabbi Shipon (22) and Rasal (35) – from Bangladesh – and Vibhor Saini (32), Saurabh Ghosh (36) and Fahim Khan (24), they said.

Shipon and Rasal were being sent to foreign countries via India using fake documents, they added.

According to police, Talukder, who worked as a travel agent, is the mastermind. He would identify persons from Nepal and Bangladesh willing to go to foreign countries and called them to India on medical visa.

He then arranged fake documents and fraudulently obtained Indian passports for them with the help of his partners in lieu of large amount of money, police said.

The matter came to light on on September 11, when Rasal, Shipon and Talukder reached the IGI airport to board Qatar Airways flight to travel to Doha. They were found carrying fake documents and were thus intercepted by CISF staff, a police official said.

When Rasal and Shipon were interrogated, they disclosed that they met Talukder in Delhi, who arranged their travel for Serbia in lieu of Rs 2,00,000 and Rs 2,50,000, a senior police officer said.

Investigations revealed that Talukder opened two fake companies with the help of which, he and his gang members procured fraudulent visas of various countries, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Vikram K. Porwal said: “During interrogation, the accused, Akhtauzzaman Talukder, who works as a travel agent himself and operates from his office in Sarai Kale Khan disclosed the names of other agents who helped in sending people to various countries by preparing and arranging passports on forged documents.”

Later, three other agents were arrested in the case after several raids were conducted at various places in and around Delhi, he said.

“Investigations revealed that Vibhor Saini was instrumental in arranging the boarding of passengers and immigration clearance inside the airport for Bangladeshi nationals,” Porwal said.

Police claimed to have recovered several passports, cheque books issued from various banks in the name of the fake company and other items, including immigration and visa stamps of various countries.

