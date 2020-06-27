New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) A Delhi Police constable allegedly fired at his colleague after a heated argument inside the Seemapuri police station in northeast Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place Friday night when constable Amod Bhadana returned to the police station after completing his beat duty, they said.

While Bhadana was having dinner, another constable Ravindar Nagar entered the room at around 10.30 pm. They had an argument over some issue, following which Nagar took out his service pistol and fired at Bhadana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said.

The bullet hit Bhadana in the chest and he fell down. He was rushed to Swami Dayanand Hospita from where he was referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said.

He is undergoing treatment there, they added.

Nagar was arrested and a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal was registered against him, police said, adding further investigation on.

