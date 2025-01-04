New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Delhi Police detained and deported five Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the national capital, officials said.

According to the police, the accused were residing in the country illegally after their visas had expired.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025 Holiday Cancelled in Maharashtra: All Schools To Remain Open on January 26 as State Government Asks Students To Join Day-Long Celebrations.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East district, Ravi Kumar said, "We have set up an illegal detention cell that keeps a watch on illegal immigrants, including Bangladeshis, and deports them. From a guest house in Sarita Vihar, the illegal detention cell team arrested five people from Bangladesh. They were staying illegally in India. Their visas had expired but they were still overstaying. They have been deported."

"An FIR has been filed against the guest house owner as he did not inform the police about their activities and did not check their documents," DCP Kumar added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 in Delhi Today.

On Thursday, two Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Delhi since 2012 were apprehended by police during a verification drive in the South West District.

The Bangladeshi nationals who are husband and wife were identified as 54-year-old Liyacat and his 39-year-old wife, Nasreen, and were deported to Bangladesh through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Earlier, two Bangladeshi nationals who had been illegally residing in the national capital were apprehended and deported by the Delhi Police during two separate verification drives by the South West District Police.

One of the illegal immigrants was identified as Lovely Khatoon Islam, a resident of Shankar Pur, Rajshahi, Bangladesh, who had been living here in Delhi for the past four years.

Meanwhile, in another drive launched by the staff of the Vasant Kunj South Police Station, another illegally residing Bangladeshi national was apprehended and deported to Bangladesh. The illegal immigrant identified as Md Bablu, a resident of Demra village in Dhaka, Bangladesh, was deported to Bangladesh through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Notably, Delhi police have identified more than 25 "illegal" immigrants from Bangladesh and have started the process to deport them to their home country, an official said.

Special Commission of Police Law and Order Madhup Tiwari said that the drive to identify "illegal" immigrants from Bangladesh was being carried out on the orders of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

"Following the LG's direction, we have launched a campaign in which we have started identifying illegal immigrants and deporting them. At the same time, we had a big success in the South district, where we busted a racket in which we not only saw their route to come to India but also caught the people involved in it, who used to make their Aadhar cards here illegally," Tiwari said.

This comes amid reports of illegal immigrants, specifically Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals, allegedly entering and settling in the national capital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)