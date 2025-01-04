Mumbai, January 4: The Maharashtra government has removed Republic Day, January 26, as a school holiday. Instead, students are urged to participate in activities that instil national pride. A circular from the School Education Department, issued on Tuesday, has instructed both government and private schools to organize full-day celebrations, including patriotic-themed competitions.

"On the day of January 26, we should create a feeling of national pride among the students about the history of the nation, our great culture and the future of the country. So, from January 26, 2025, Republic Day will be celebrated in all government and private schools of all mediums with various events." The instruction said.

The circular outlines eight mandatory events for Republic Day, including a morning march (Prabhat Pheri), post-flag-hoisting, elocution, poetry, dance, drawing, essay, and sports competitions, along with an exhibition—all focused on patriotism. District education officers and inspectors are tasked with ensuring these activities are carried out.

The announcement has drawn significant backlash, with teacher activist Bhausaheb Chaskar raising concerns about the added pressure on students, already overwhelmed by multiple school events. He questioned the necessity of dedicating a full day to Republic Day celebrations, given that schools typically mark the occasion with various activities, Reported Hindustan Times.