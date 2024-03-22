New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rakhi Birla was detained for protesting outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear Kejriwal's petition against his arrest on Friday.

Kejriwals' arrest, just weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, has unleashed waves of protest by AAP workers. AAP leader Gopal Rai announced nationwide protests to be held on Friday against the Bharatiya Janata Party over the arrest of Kejriwal on allegations of corruption linked to the city's liquor policy. The Congress is likely to join the protests.

"The BJP sent agencies and got Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested...This is the murder of democracy," Delhi Minister and AAP leader Rai said.

Gopal Rai said, "We will hold a protest against the BJP party over the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the ED at 10 am."

"If the BJP thinks that they can finish the Aam Aadmi Party and threaten the entire Opposition by arresting Arvind Kejriwal, then they are wrong...A battle has begun, Rai further said.

Earlier, Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi said, "We have filed an application in the Supreme Court against the illegal arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. It will be mentioned in the Supreme Court tomorrow morning. We hope that the Supreme Court will protect democracy..."

Amid the Aam Aadmi Party's calls for a nationwide protest, the BJP said that the party was insulting the Constitution by saying that Kejriwal will run the government from jail and demanded that he resign.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case on Thursday after the Delhi High Court refused interim protection to Kejriwal from coercive action in connection with the excise policy case.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member. (ANI)

