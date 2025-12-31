New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a racket involved in manufacturing and selling fake branded household products and arrested four accused in the case. According to police, the accused were preparing counterfeit products of well-known brands, including ghee, Eno, Veet and Tata Salt. The accused first manufactured the fake items and then packed them using branded packaging before selling them in the market.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and identify other persons involved.

Earlier this month, the Crime Branch unearthed a similar racket involving the repackaging and sale of expired food products. Seven were arrested in a breakthrough, busting a highly organised racket involved in the illegal import of expired international-branded food products, manipulation of manufacturing and expiry dates, printing of fake barcodes, and repackaging expired items for sale as genuine products across India.

In the same week, Delhi Police again busted another central module involved in the illegal printing of wrappers/packaging for spurious medicines and fake cosmetic products. They arrested three accused in a case involving the manufacture and sale of spurious medicines.

An FIR was registered under several sections. The charges include Sections 318(4), 336, 340, and 61(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Additionally, the FIR includes charges under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940, specifically under Sections 18A (1), 18(c), 27B(ii), and 27(c).

An investigation into the case revealed that a printing unit was supplying packaging materials for counterfeit medicines and cosmetics. Subsequently, two more accused involved in supplying printed wrapping boxes of fake medicines were arrested.

During the investigation, a raid was conducted at the printing press on Rama Road, Delhi, from which two dye frames used for printing wrappers were recovered. Additionally, the raid also led to the busting of an active printing unit supplying packaging material for spurious medicines.

According to the release, one of the accused was operating a printing press on Rama Road in Delhi. From this unit, printed wrapping boxes were supplied for the manufacture and sale of illegal/spurious medicines (ointments/tubes). Two dye frames used for printing wrapper boxes were also recovered.

One accused revealed that, on the directions of the co-accused, he placed orders for printed wrapping boxes used for manufacturing and selling illegal/spurious medicines (ointments/tubes) from the printer shop on Rama Road, Delhi. (ANI)

