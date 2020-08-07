New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday held an inter-state coordination meeting with its counterparts from neighbouring states in order to strengthen security in view of the upcoming Independence Day, officials said.

This was the first ever inter-state coordination meeting aimed at strengthening cooperation and coordination in order to address various issues, and it was held via video conference (VC), a statement from Delhi Police said.

Also Read | MHA Permits OCI Cardholders to Enter India : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava chaired the meeting along with Special Commissioners of Police (Traffic), Law and Order (South and North), Security and Operations, Crime, Intelligence and Special Cell, it said.

Senior officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir along with Delhi Police officers of the rank of joint commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting, it said.

Also Read | Idukki Landslide: Death Toll Rises to 15, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says 'Adverse Weather Condition Hampering Rescue Operation'.

Its main objective was to share terror related intelligence and inputs about various extremist outfits and their plan to disturb peace in the prevailing situation. The officers shared intelligence on anti-social elements taking refuge in the National Capital Region and the need to launch a concerted drive regarding tenant verification and border checking, the statement said.

Emphasis was laid on the verification of staff deployed on duties related to Independence Day arrangements. They were briefed to keep an eye on movement of paragliders, drones and other flying objects from open areas on the day of function and share information about the movement of any suspicious elements, it stated.

The officers attending the meeting also shared intelligence on inter-state gangs operating in the NCR and incidents related to supply of illegal arms, narcotics and illegal sale and manufacturing of illicit liquor.

Traffic restrictions during Independence Day celebrations and steps to check unauthorised intrusion at borders have been planned and officers of other states requested to cooperate to ensure implementation of these measures, the statement stated.

Joint action plan was discussed to curb incidents of cyber crime, proliferation of illicit firearms, drug trafficking and illegal manufacturing and sale of illicit liquor, it said.

Shrivastava also emphasised on checking of vulnerable points and initiating drives for tenant verification, guest house checking, sensitisation of cyber café owners, second-hand car dealers etc. in order to counter terrorism.

The meeting was ended with a resolution to have increased coordination in policing in the NCR with emphasis on one to one interaction at all levels in order to provide a more secure environment to the citizens of Delhi and the neighbouring states, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)