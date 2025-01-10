New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): A student studying in 12th standard has been apprehended for his involvement in issuing bomb threats to multiple schools in Delhi via emails, a police official said.

According to the police, the last 23 threat emails received by different schools in the national capital was sent by the student, who admitted that he had sent such emails previously as well.

Also Read | TCS Reports Drop in Employee Headcount by 5,370 in Q3 FY25 After 2 Consecutive Quarters of Growth in Numbers.

"The last 23 threat emails received by different schools in Delhi were sent by a 12th-class student. During interrogation, he admitted that he had sent threat emails earlier as well," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Ankit Chauhan said.

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, police said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

According to officials, the list includes Delhi Public School in Vasant Vihar and RK Puram, Blue Bells, and Tagore International. The emails claimed that a large amount of explosives had been planted on the school premises.

Authorities are investigating the threats, which are similar to previous hoax bomb threats sent to schools in the city.

The e-mail warned the school of "massive and highly dangerous explosives" on its premises. "Your lack of strict bag checks for students entering the school has provided us with the perfect opportunity to carry out our plan," the e-mail, shared by police sources, read.

According to the mail, the sender of the mail knew about the exam schedule and the movement of students inside the school premises.

"During this time, everyone apart from the students writing the exam will either be standing outside on the field or wandering around the building. You will remain completely unaware of the devastating explosives that have already been planted in multiple key locations on your premises," mentions the email. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)