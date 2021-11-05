New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police issued over 100 challans for violation of rules, including Covid norms, on the occasion of Diwali, officials said on Friday.

With this, the total number of challans issued between April 19 last year and November 4 has increased to 3,15,093. Most of them were issued for the violation of masking rules, they said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Manage To Flee After Brief Gunfight With Security Forces in Srinagar.

A total of 116 challans were issued on Diwali on Thursday. Out of them, 99 were issued for not wearing face masks, two for not maintaining social distancing, 14 for the consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco etc. and one for spitting, according to data shared by police.

Of the total 3,15,093 challans, 2,78,604 were issued for the violation of masking rules, followed by 30,370 for flouting social distancing norms and 2,970 for the consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco, the data showed.

Also Read | APSC CCE Prelims Result 2020 Declared At apsc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

As many as 1,685 challans were issued for spitting and 1,464 for holding large public gatherings and congregations, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)