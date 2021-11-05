Guwahati, November 5: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Friday declared the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) prelims result. Candidates can check their APSC CCE Prelims Result 2020 on the official website of the commission - apsc.nic.in. The exam was conducted on September 12, 2021. The result has been released in the form of a PDF file having roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

The selected candidates can check their roll numbers in the PDF sheet using ctrl+F. The candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are now eligible to appear for APSC CCE Main examination 2020. The commission will soon notify the date of filling online forms for the Main exam. HSSC Staff Nurse Result 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at hssc.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website - apsc.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the link “Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2020 Result’ under latest updates section.

A PDF file will be displayed.

Candidates can check their roll number using ctrl+F.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

The answer key of the exam was released on September 21. The APSC CCE exams are being conducted for recruitment to the posts, including Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade), Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade) and Superintendent of Taxes. A total of 331 posts will be filled. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for information about the main exam.

