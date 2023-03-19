New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police will deploy over 2,000 security personnel at Ramlila Maidan where thousands of farmers will gather for Monday's 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', officials said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the event goes smoothly, the police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Sends Preliminary Reply to Delhi Police Notice on His ‘Sexual Assault on Women’ Remark.

"We have made elaborate security arrangements for the Kisan Mahapanchayat. We will ensure the safety and security of people...

"We have deployed more than 2,000 security personnel to ensure that the event goes peacefully and law and order is maintained," a senior police official said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Befriends Minor on Facebook, Gang Rapes Her With Two Friends in Banka, Accused Arrested.

Police personnel will be deployed for crowd management and to ensure that no unauthorised person gains entry and disrupts law and order, he added.

According to an advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police, around 15,000-20,000 people are likely to participate in the Mahapanchayat. They are expected to start arriving at Ramlila Maidan from Sunday night.

The public and motorists have been advised to avoid roads around the Ramlila Maidan, especially JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Ajmeri Gate Chowk, a traffic police official said.

The Kisan Mahapanchayat will be held to press for a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the Samyukt Kisan Morcha -- an umbrella body of farmers' unions -- said in a statement on Sunday.

Lakhs of farmers from various states and Union Territories are headed to Delhi to attend the event, it said.

Addressing a press conference here, Morcha leader Darshan Pal said, "The Centre must fulfil the assurances it gave to us in writing on December 9, 2021, and also take effective steps to mitigate the ever-increasing crisis faced by farmers."

The Morcha spearheaded an over a year-long agitation against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws. It suspended the movement in December 2021 following a government assurance to consider the farmers' pending demands, including the withdrawal of cases lodged against farmers during the agitation and a legal guarantee for MSP.

It has also urged the Centre to dissolve the committee on MSP, alleging that it is contrary to their demands.

The farmers' unions' demands also include pension, debt waiver, compensation for those who died during the farmers' stir and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill.

"The Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022, referred to the JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) should be withdrawn. The Centre had given a written assurance that the bill will be introduced in Parliament only after discussion with the SKM but despite this, it introduced the Bill," the Morcha said in its statement.

It also reiterated the demand for free power for agricultural purposes and 300 units for rural households.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)