New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday unveiled the official emblems for its Finger Print Bureau (FPB) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), an official said.

The emblems were launched by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora during a ceremonial event held at Police Headquarters, in the presence of senior officers of the force.

"The insignias will be worn by members of the FPB and BDS on their jackets, official communications and equipment, symbolising their identity and vital role in maintaining public safety and investigating crimes in the capital," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Devesh Chandra Srivastva in a statement said.

The officer said that both the Finger Print Bureau and Bomb Disposal Squad are critical pillars of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and have consistently demonstrated expertise in solving cases and averting threats.

The Special CP said that the FPB, functioning under the crime branch since its establishment in 1983, is a specialised forensic wing that aids in criminal investigations by examining fingerprints collected from crime scenes.

"As of now, the bureau holds a database of over five lakh fingerprints linked to criminals in Delhi," Srivastva said.

He further said that utilising technologies like the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFPIS), National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), and the CRIS system, the FPB helps identify suspects by matching chance prints from crime scenes with stored data.

Since the national rollout of NAFIS in 2022 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the bureau has successfully tracked and assisted in the arrest of several criminals through fingerprint matches, Srivastva added.

The BDS, established in 2002, remains on the front lines of urban security, responding to bomb threats, detecting suspicious objects, and neutralising explosive devices, the Special CP said.

Alongside the Bomb Detection Team (BDT), the BDS is responsible for safeguarding vital public spaces, including markets, malls, and VVIP venues across the national capital, he added.

"The BDS teams are deployed strategically to ensure quick response and are equipped with modern tools such as vapor detectors, metal detectors, and sniffer dogs from the Dog Squad,” Srivastva said.

“They routinely conduct Anti-Sabotage checks and participate in joint training exercises with specialised units like NSG, BSF, CRPF and the Delhi Police Academy to stay updated with the latest counter-IED (Improvised Explosive Device) protocols," he added.

