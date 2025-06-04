New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has begun a comprehensive road repair project, fixing drains, footpaths, central verges and streetlights in one go, an official said on Wednesday.

The project will be unlike the usual practice of taking on each of these works separately.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has approved the proposal, and the work will start from the Delhi University area.

"The standard practice has been that for separate work, there are individual tenders. One work is completed, then another starts. Under a comprehensive tender, the roadside footpaths will be repaired, as will the central verges, road markings will be carried out, drain openings under the footpath will be redesigned, and other work will be fixed," Verma said.

The agency said the practice will make contractors more accountable for the quality of work, as they will be responsible for multiple aspects of road maintenance for two years.

"By adopting this comprehensive approach, the PWD aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its road maintenance projects. It will minimise disruptions to traffic and daily life by completing multiple tasks simultaneously," the minister said.

In 2012, all the city's main roads, around 1,400 kilometres in length, were handed over to the PWD.

The sanitation part of these roads, however, remains with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

