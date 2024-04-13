New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the national capital on Saturday and paid obeisance on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, "Sending heartfelt wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Bihu and Mahabisuba Sankranti. May this festive season bring love, harmony, and good health to all your lives."

Baisakhi is an important celebration commemorating the harvest season and the establishment of Khalsa Pant. It is a time to gather, pray, and celebrate with love and happiness.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the Sikh community on the holy festival of Baisakhi and paid obeisance at the Gurudwara located in the Naka Hindola locality of Lucknow.

Elucidating the importance of the day, the Chief Minister said, "On this day in 1699, Guru Govind Singh established Khalsa Pant, which was created to protect the nation and religion. By the grace of Guru Maharaj, this 'Pant' is at its highest peak all over the world, and we are proud of it."

He further extended his heartfelt greetings to everyone on the occasion of Khalsa Pant Foundation Day and said that the sacrifice of Guru Govind Ji has created an important creation for the protection of the country and religion, which inspires all of us. (ANI)

