New Delhi, June 28: Heavy rain on Friday morning brought much-needed relief from a prolonged heat wave in the national capital but the showers caused waterlogging in various parts of the city affecting traffic movement and the normal lives of residents and commuters. People waded through the waterlogged streets in several parts of the city and BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi was seen rowing an inflatable apparatus on the NH9 as a mark of protest.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung observatory in the city recorded 228mm of rainfall ending at 8:30 am today. According to statistics, it marks the second-highest 24-hour rainfall in June ever recorded. The city had on June 28, 1936 recorded 235.5mm rainfall. At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, a portion of the roof of Terminal 1 collapsed. As per the Delhi Fire Services, one person was killed and eight people sustained injuries in the incident that took place at around 5.30 am this morning. Delhi Rains: Truck, Car Submerged Under Minto Bridge as Incessant Rainfall Causes Severe Waterlogging (Watch Videos).

Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO), Delhi Fire Services Ravinder Singh said that the shed of the airport collapsed resulting in eight persons getting trapped. Those who sustained injuries were rescued from the debris and taken to Medanta Hospital by PCR/CATS. One person who was pulled out had died, the ADO said.

"At around 5 am, the shed outside Terminal 1 of IGIA (domestic airport), spanning from Departure Gate No. 1 to Gate No. 2, collapsed, in which around 4 vehicles were damaged and around 6 persons were injured and one person died. All injured persons are stable. Delhi Police, fire service, CISF & NDRF teams are present on the spot. Legal action is being taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport Usha Rangnani said. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: One Killed, Five Injured After Portion of Roof Collapses at IGI Airport's Terminal 1 Amid Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

Teams of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are present at the spot as per Delhi Police. Departures at the airport were suspended and check-in counters were closed. In an announcement on social media platform X, Delhi Airport said that all departing flights from T1 of IndiGo and SpiceJet have been cancelled till 2 pm today. It however said that all departing and arriving flights from Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 are fully operational.

BJP Councillor Rows Boat on NH9

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi rows an inflatable boat amid severe waterlogging as a symbolic protest against Delhi Government. Visuals from NH9 area. He says, "...All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn't get it cleaned ahead of Monsoon. This has led to… pic.twitter.com/eUMivjGYsR — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

"Flights at Terminal 1 Arrivals are also operating" a Delhi Airport update stated. Airlines have been advised to accommodate passengers on alternate flights or provide full refunds under the regulations: DGCA The Met Department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall/thunderstorms were seen at most places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi and the National Capital Region.

As per the IMD report at 9.05 am light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi- Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, IGI Airport). In areas of the National Capital Region -Bahadurgarh, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar.

Delhi Traffic Police put out an update stating that traffic has been affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Naraina towards Moti Bagh and vice-versa due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan Flyover. It urged commuters to plan their journey accordingly. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that due to heavy rains, entry/exit has been closed at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 Metro station. "Shuttle service from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to Terminal 1-IGI Airport has been suspended. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC said.

BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi was seen rowing an inflatable apparatus as a symbolic protest against Delhi Government in the NH9 area. He said, "...All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn't get it cleaned ahead of Monsoon. This has led to waterlogging...Vinod Nagar has submerged..." Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav was seen being helped by members of his staff and others to his car in the Lodi Estate Area as the area around his residence was completely inundated.