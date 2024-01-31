New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Under the influences of two western disturbances, several parts of the national capital received light-intensity rainfall on Wednesday afternoon.

Areas including RK Puram, Safdarjung, INA market, Sarai Kale Khan, and Lodhi colony in Delhi witnessed drizzle earlier today.

As per an India Meteorological Department release at 1.30 pm, two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India during the next five days.

Further, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi has forecasted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Mundaka, Punjabi Bagh, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Palam, IGI Airport, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR (Gurugram) Jhajjar, Farukhnagar (Haryana).

Also, as per RWFC, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Rohini, Badili, Karawal Nagar, Seemapuri, Rajeev Chowk, Safdarjung, Lodi Road), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Faridabad) Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Bagpat, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar (UP) during the next two hours on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, parts of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarbad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand recieved light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread snowfall and this is likely to continue during the next five days under the influence of the western disturbances, as per IMD.

The IMD has earlier said that light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Delhi and isolated to scattered rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan during January 31 and February 1.

The release further stated that no cold wave conditions are expected over any part of the country during the next five days. (ANI)

