Mumbai, January 31: Interim Budget 2024 will be presented on February 1, 2024, at 11 am by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. While the presentation of the Union Budget is a very important event organized and overseen by the Ministry of Finance, the budget being presented on February 1 will only focus on providing an interim solution for three months. This is because India is heading towards General Elections 2024 in April, and the final budget for the year will be created by the newly formed government in June.

However, people are keen to understand the areas of focus for the current government. Therefore, millions of Indians are sure to tune in to watch the Interim Budget 2024 live online. As we inch closer to Budget 2024, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Interim Budget 2024, Budget 2024 Live Stream links and more. Budget Session 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Arrives in Parliament in Traditional Buggy (Watch Video).

When is Interim Budget 2024

The Union Budget is presented on February 1 every year and focuses on highlighting the different areas of funding and spending that the government aims to focus on and various schemes that will help them in this process. Since the Union Budget is one of the most important events for taxpayers, many take the opportunity to catch the Union Budget live.

Where to watch InterimBudget 2024 Live

The Interim Budget 2024 is sure to attract millions of eyeballs and will be streamed live and broadcasted across television with leading news channels. The official Parliament YouTube channel will have the live stream link, which can be accessed by people on their devices as well. Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: From Tax Concessions to Promotion of Green Energy, What to Watch Out For From This Pre-Elections Budget This Year.

Even as the Interim Budget aims to offer temporary policies for the coming quarter, people are sure to be hopeful about the tone it sets as we head into General Elections 2024.

