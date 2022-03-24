New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday reported 111 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.38 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,64,246 and the death toll has climbed to 26,149, the bulletin stated.

As many as 29,223 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi had on Wednesday reported 132 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.40 per cent, and no death.

On multiple days in March so far, the city has recorded no deaths.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation in Delhi has also fallen significantly over the last few weeks.

As on February 1, the total number of home isolation cases stood at 12,312. The number stood at 322 on Thursday, the bulletin stated.

There are 2,944 containment zones in the city, it said.

There are 10,355 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 80 (0.77 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

