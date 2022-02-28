New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhi on Monday reported 258 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.71 per cent, according to the data shared by health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,59,892. The death toll stood at 26,122, the latest health bulletin stated.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Drunk Man Attempts To Rape 7-Year-Old Girl in Ludhiana; Booked.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 36,584, it said.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 484 cases with a positivity rate of 0.95 per cent, and three deaths.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: India Opens New Route Through Moldova to Evacuate Its Citizens From Ukraine, Says MEA.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)