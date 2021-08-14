New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Fifty fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the disease were recorded in Delhi on Saturday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The death toll due to the coronavirus has reached 25,069 in the national capital.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Friday, the third consecutive day when the daily fatality count was nil, while 50 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to official data.

That was the ninth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic that zero fatality had been logged in a day in Delhi.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11 and August 12 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, official data showed.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On Saturday, one death and 50 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent were recorded, according to the latest bulletin.

On Thursday, the city had registered 49 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to official figures.

On Wednesday, the city recorded 37 cases an zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent.

