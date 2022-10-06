New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday reported 57 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.19 per cent, according to the data issued by the city health department here.

No Covid-related fatality was reported, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,803 while the death toll remains unchanged at 26,503, it said.

The new cases were detected from 2,606 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Wednesday saw 96 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent. The capital logged 74 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent on Tuesday.

On Monday, it reported one Covid-related fatality and 39 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.56 per cent. The city on Sunday logged 76 cases with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent.

On Saturday, it saw 92 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.20 per cent, while it recorded 87 infections with a positivity rate of 1.19 per cent, and one fatality due to it on Friday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 328.

A total of 244 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,857 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 42 are occupied, it said.

There are 44 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave. PTI GVS

