New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The national capital on Tuesday recorded 674 coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 1,39,156, but the number of active cases fell below 10,000 for the first time in nearly nine weeks, authorities said.

However, the low cases also coincided with fewer tests.

Also Read | Beirut Blast | Indian Embassy in Lebanon Issues Helpline numbers For Indians Living in The Country : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

As per official figures, 9,295 tests were conducted (4,108 RTPCR, and 5,187 Rapid Antigen) in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day number since June 18 when tests were significantly ramped up.

The positivity rate stood at 6.81 per cent while the recovery rate touched almost 90 per cent.

Also Read | From Makdee to Haider, Vishal Bhardwaj's Movies Ranked From Worst To Best.

According to a health department bulletin on Tuesday, 674 fresh coronavirus cases took Delhi's infection tally to 1,39,156, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 4,033 with 12 fatalities.

The 12 fatalities in the last 24 hours were the lowest single-day increase for the city in many weeks.

According to the June 9 health bulletin, seven fatalities were recorded. However, the figure for many days in that month was revised after the Death Audit Committee reviewed COVID-19 related fatalities in the city.

As the coronavirus situation in the national capital seemed to be improving, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the "Delhi model" in tackling the pandemic is being talked about everywhere.

The city now has 9,897 active cases, down from 10,207 the previous day. On May 30, there were 10,058 active cases and 10,893 a day later.

On June 27, the city had 28,329 active cases, the highest so far.

"Active cases left in Delhi less than 10,000 today. Delhi is now at 14th position in terms of active cases. No of deaths have come down to 12 today. I am proud of you, Delhiites. Your “Delhi model” being discussed everywhere. But we shud not get complacent and take all precautions," Kejriwal tweeted.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 10,83,097.

The number of tests done per million, as on Tuesday was 57,005, a health department said.

This is for the third consecutive day when the daily number of fresh instances are below 1,000 – July 2 and 3 recorded 961 and 805 cases respectively.

According to Tuesday's bulletin, 9,295 tests were conducted (4,108-RTPCR and 5,187 Rapid Antigen) in the last 24 hours. The tests have been lower in the last three days – July 2 recorded 12,730 tests (4,289-RTPCR and 8,441-Rapid Antigen), July 3 saw 10,133 (3,904-RTPCR and 6,229-Rapid Antigen).

Meanwhile, the LNJP Hospital, the Delhi government's biggest COVID-19 treatment facility, did not report any death due to the disease two days in a week, signalling improvement in the pandemic situation.

The 2,000-bed hospital's medical director Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday the number of people on ventilators at the facility has come down by nearly 25 per cent, compared to the figure a month ago.

Kejriwal tweeted on July 28 that LNJP Hospital had not reported any death on July 27, a feat, doctors said, recorded for the first time in the last couple of months.

"After that day, on two more days, our hospital saw no death from COVID-19.... It is definitely a good sign for all of us who are fighting this situation," Kumar told PTI.

In a related development, gymnasiums and yoga institutes in Delhi are unlikely to re-open from Wednesday as no new order has so far been issued by authorities here to allow such establishments in the national capital, officials said.

On July 31, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had issued an order lifting restrictions on night curfew and since then, the DDMA has not issued other orders giving relaxations under 'Unlock-3'.

Asked whether gymnasiums and yoga centres will be allowed in Delhi from Wednesday, a top official said, "The government has already issued status quo orders."

Another official said, "Such establishments (yoga institutes and gymnasiums) will not be allowed to re-open from Wednesday as the COVID-19 threat may loom large"

However, in its 'Unlock-3' guidelines issued on July 29, the Centre had allowed opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5.

Ahead of the reopening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums, the health ministry on Monday had also issued COVID-19-appropriate protocols to be followed at such facilities like allowing only asymptomatic people, maintaining social distancing, disinfecting equipment and wearing of visor while exercising as far as possible.

Last week, the Kejriwal government had decided to allow hotels and weekly markets to open in Delhi.

However, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had overturned the decision, saying the COVID-19 situation continued to be "fragile".

Subsequently, in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had sought his direction to Baijal to allow hotels and weekly markets in the national capital.

In the letter, Sisodia had also said the AAP government would send the proposal again to the LG.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)