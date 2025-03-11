New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Delhi experienced its hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday with the maximum temperature soaring to 34.8 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The previous highest temperature was 32.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Ugly Fight Breaks Out in Madhya Pradesh After Man Catches Wife With Neighbour; 2 Men Attack Each Other With Sharp Objects During Confrontation.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday settled at 15.7 degrees Celsius while the humidity levels in the city fluctuated between 87 and 35 per cent.

The IMD has forecast strong surface winds during the daytime on Wednesday with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to settle around 17 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius respectively.

Also Read | Did Young Girl in Deoria Die of Heart Attack After Virat Kohli's Wicket in Champions Trophy Final? Father Dismisses Links Between Indian Batsman's Dismissal and Her Death.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 262 in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)