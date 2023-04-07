New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear sky for the day and a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Reports First COVID-19 Death in 2023, 192 New Coronavirus Cases Amid Surge in Infection.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 57 per cent.

The overall air quality index (AQI) at 9 am was in the moderate category at 114, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Also Read | Amid Layoffs and Salary Cuts, Soaring Rent in Bengaluru Emerging As Major Challenge for Techies.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 "severe".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)