New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): In the last 24 hours, 1386 Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Saturday.

While on Friday, the national capital reported 1527 COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The positivity rate is currently at 31.9 per cent and 5 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the five people who died, four have died due to corona, while the primary cause of death of one patient was not Covid-19 infection but Covid finding was incidental, said the bulletin.

The number of active Covid-19 infected patients in Delhi has now increased to 4631.

"A total of 1071 patients have successfully recovered from Covid. A total of 4376 tests were conducted out of which 470 were rapid antigen tests," the health bulletin mentioned.

As per the bulletin, the case fatality stands at 1.31 per cent and the positivity rate stands at 4.91 per cent," it mentioned.

According to the health bulletin, there are 4631 active cases of Covid-19 in the national capital.

Amid the daily spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, a health expert has advised people to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Dr Sandeep Nayar, Pulmonologist, HOD, BLK Hospital said that masks should be made mandatory in crowded places.

"Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, it is most important that people start wearing masks. One should wear a mask while going to any crowded place. Use double-layer masks in places like hospitals etc., as it is very effective in preventing infection," Dr Nayar said, adding that the government should also issue advisories and make wearing face masks mandatory in crowded places.

"Corona cases are shooting up, patients with symptoms of sore throat, cough, cold, and fever are coming to us," the health expert said. "We are advising the patients with such symptoms to have strict home isolation for seven days," he added.

He said that the condition of the patients is not worrisome.

"Very few patients require hospitalization. Only patients suffering from some serious illness are required to be admitted to the hospital. Patients suffering from cancer, or other serious diseases are at greater risk from this variant and need to be extensively taken care of," Dr Nayar said. (ANI)

