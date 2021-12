New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The death toll in Delhi due to dengue has gone up to 15, the highest in the last six years, according to information in a medical bulletin released by North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The death toll due to disease was nine in the bulletin released last Monday.

According to the bulletin, the last time the city saw deaths due to dengue in double digits was in 2017 when 10 people had died. The toll was the same in 2016.

The national capital reported 699 dengue cases in the last week, taking the total cumulative tally to 8,975.

The highest number of cases in the last one week were from North Delhi Municipal Corporation area at 126.

The bulletin said 992 dengue cases were reported in 2020, 1,184 cases in 2019 and 2,732 cases in 2018. (ANI)

