New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Delhi reported 180 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike since June 16 this year, as per the State health bulletin on Friday.

As per the health bulletin, the daily positivity rate is 0.29 per cent in the national capital while no death has been reported in the past 24 hours.

Also Read | Vivo V23 Series 5G India Launch Set for January 5, 2022; Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

At present, Delhi has reported 14,42,813 COVID cases so far including 782 active cases while the cumulative death toll stands at 25,103.

The cumulative positivity rate is 4.47 per cent while the case fatality is 1.74 per cent in the national capital.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 25-Year-Old Man Lured With 'Call Boy' Job Duped of Rs 1.54 Lakh by Women in Mumbai.

A total number of 82 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,16,928.

Due to the increasing number of infections, Delhi has constituted a total of 207 containment zones till today.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, more than two crore beneficiaries have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)