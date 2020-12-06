New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): As many as 2,706 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the national capital, taking the tally of total cases to 5,92,250, as per the health department on Sunday.

According to the health bulletin, 4,622 people recovered today and the total number of recoveries now stands at 5,57,914.

With 69 new fatalities related to COVID-19, the death toll surged to 9,643.

The active cases stand at 24,693, while the case fatality rate is at 2.03 per cent.

The city conducted 73,536 tests today, taking the total number of tests to 67,40,712.

As India recorded 36,011 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the active coronavirus cases in the country have reached 4,03,248, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

