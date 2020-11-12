New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Delhi reported 7,053 new COVID-19 cases and 104 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 4,67,028.

This is the first time that more than 100 patients have died in a single day due to COVID-19 in the national capital.

Earlier, on June 16, 93 patients had died due to coronavirus infection.

"There were 6,462 recoveries/discharges/migrations in the last 24 hours. The total cases have risen to 4,67,028 including 4,16,580 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 7,332 deaths. The active cases stand at 43,116," Delhi Government said in a release.

With 47,905 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 86,83,917, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday.

With 550 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,28,121. The total number of active cases stands at 4,89,294 after a decrease of 5,363 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 80,66,502 with 52,718 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

