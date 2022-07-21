New Delhi, July 21: A fire broke out in a school bus carrying 21 children and the driver in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday afternoon. According to Delhi Police, prompt action by the bus driver ensured that nobody was hurt.

"A fire call was received about a school bus from Bal Bharti Public School near Sector-7, Rohini. A total of three fire tenders rushed to the site. The fire was in the bus carrying 21 children and the driver," the Delhi Fire Service said. Three cars were also gutted in the fire. Delhi: Narrow Escape for 21 School Kids As Bus Catches Fire in Rohini (Watch Video).

All children and the driver have been safely evacuated, it added. The fire was extinguished around 2.50 p.m.

