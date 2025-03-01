New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Shahdara District Police organised the weekly Jan Sunwai Programme at the sub-division level in all Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) offices after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

The programme was chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Additional DCPs-I and II, with the participation of concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police and Station House Officers, ensuring an efficient and systematic redressal of public grievances.

The official account of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara posted on X, "Under the leadership of DCP/Shahdara and Addl. DCsP-I & II, Shahdara Police held the Weekly Jan Sunwai Programme across all SDPO offices. 69 grievances resolved on the spot, with others under active review--ensuring quick, transparent, and accountable policing."

A total of 71 complainants attended the programme, raising 71 grievances related to various issues, including law and order, crime, public safety, and other administrative concerns.

The initiative focused on timely and effective grievance resolution, strengthening public trust in law enforcement.

Sixty-nine complaints were resolved on the spot through prompt intervention and remaining cases are being actively processed for early resolution as part of the key outcomes of the programme.

The Jan Sunwai Programme is a part of the Shahdara District Police ongoing commitment to community policing and transparent governance.

By engaging directly with citizens, the police aim to enhance public confidence and ensure a swift response to grievances.

The Shahdara Police urges citizens to actively participate in these programmes and bring their concerns forward for a quick and effective resolution.

Such initiatives reaffirm the district police's dedication to responsive, accountable, and citizen-centric policing. (ANI)

