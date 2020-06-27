New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday visited Bagichi Allauddin and Nabi Karim areas in Paharganj, from where samples were collected for the serological survey.

Deputy Chief Minister said that there are five weapons to fight the spread of COVID-19. "First is testing, and the Delhi government is doing it on a large scale. Second is isolation of patients, whether they are at home or hospital. The third is hospitalisation facilities; the fourth weapon is the provision of plasma, and the last one is surveillance and the making of containment zones," he said.

"More than 20,000 tests of COVID-19 are being conducted on a daily basis. This is a new kind of test, and we call it the Sero test and it is taken from blood. It is being started in Delhi today and it will be known whether you have been infected with COVID-19 before, maybe you are okay now. It might have happened and you might have recovered, and a lot of people don't know that. It is called the anti bodies test," said Manish Sisodia.

"We will get to know how many people have been infected with coronavirus so far. We will take samples for the next seven days and we will prepare a report till July 10. Delhi government and our health officers have worked very hard since June 14, there were two thousand positive tests on the first six thousand tests, but now twenty thousand to four thousand are coming, so there are positive signs," he added.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that a serological survey will be conducted across Delhi between June 27 and July 10 and samples of 20,000 people will be tested for COVID-19.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah which was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, LG Anil Baijal and other senior officials. In the meeting, the discussion was held on Dr Paul's Committee Report on Containment Strategy on COVID-19 in Delhi. (ANI)

