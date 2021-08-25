New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has conducted its second leg of state-level competitions for the regional round to identify talented candidates, a statement said on Tuesday.

The 13 domains in the second round ranged from bakery and cooking to cloud computing and mobile application development, it said.

The university had conducted an online multiple choice question (MCQ) test in 31 different skills on August 13 as part of the first round, the statement said.

Based on this test, the university had invited the top six candidates from each domain to participate in the second round of competitions, which started on August 17.

Since the inauguration of the second round, the university has conducted 13 events, the statement said.

Vice Chancellor Neharika Vohra inspected the facilities for the bakery, cooking, patisserie and confectionery competition on Saturday, it said.

During the visit, she interacted with candidates and said, “I am glad to see such young faces ready to start their race to WorldSkills Shanghai 2022."

"Delhi has laid emphasis on skill education and it is a matter of great pride that the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) shall be hosting the first ever state level competition in Delhi in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Sector Skill Councils and industry partners," Vohra had said.

While inspecting the events, Arjit Sharma from NSDC said, “The selected candidates of each skill will undergo rigorous training in the state before participating in the regional rounds which will be held tentatively towards the end of September."

The university is conducting on-ground competitions for the remaining skills in the upcoming week. The results shall be announced soon after completion of all the events, the statement said.

