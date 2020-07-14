New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Three minor boys who had allegedly stabbed a man to death in Raghubir Nagar area have been apprehended and sent to a juvenile home.

Three juveniles allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old man to death in Raghubir Nagar area after he objected to them performing stunts on their two-wheelers, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

Also Read | Earthquake in Nagaland: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 Hits Longleng District in The Northeastern State.

According to the police, the victim identified as Manish was assaulted and stabbed several times by the juveniles on July 8 in Raghubir Nagar area. He was declared "brought dead" at the DDU Hospital later that day.

"A team of Khyala police station has apprehended three juveniles in conflict with the law (CCLs) within hours in a sensational murder case within its jurisdiction," police said in a release.

Also Read | Realme C11 Smartphone Launching Today in India at 1 PM, Watch LIVE Streaming of Realme's Launch Event.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Khyala police station and an investigation was taken up in the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)