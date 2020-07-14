Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to introduce Realme C11 handset today in India. The smartphone has been listed on Flipkart that unveiled the key specifications ahead of launch. The launch event will commence at 1 pm IST, via Realme's official YouTube, Facebook handle. Interested users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme C11 Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Realme C11 will sport a 6.5-inch mini-drop fullscreen display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels & a screen to body ratio of 88.7 percent. Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, the smartphone will be offered in a single configuration featuring 2GB of RAM & 32GB of internal storage. For photography, the mobile phone will come equipped with a dual-camera setup flaunting a 13MP main shooter & a 2MP secondary lens along with an LED flash.

Realme C11 Launching Today in India (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The handset will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support & is claimed to last up to 40 days. The new Realme C11 may run on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system and will be sold in two shades - Mint Green & Pepper Grey. Additionally, the smartphone might get face unlock, 3-card slot option, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Hotspot, MicroUSB 2.0, Bluetooth & more. Coming to the price, Realme C11 is priced at RM429 (approximately Rs 7,500) in Malaysia. We expect the smartphone's price in India to be the same.

