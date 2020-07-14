Kohima, July 14: An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude rocked Nagaland on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to details available, the quake hit Longleng District in the northeastern state of Nagaland. As per National Center for Seismology, the quake struck the region at 8:32 am today. There is no report of any casualty or damage to property in Longleng District due to the tremor. A detailed reports from different parts of the district are awaited.

Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world. The mountainous northeastern states have been witnessing frequent earthquakes since the past few months wsith earthquakes ranging in mild and moderate category.

Here's the tweet:

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Longleng District in Nagaland at 8:32 am today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

In the last week, an earthquake of 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Mizoram. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the quake hit eastern Mizoram's Champhai district and was the eighth quake to jolt the northeastern state in 18 days.

