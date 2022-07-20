New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Traffic snarls were seen across the city after rains lashed the national capital on Wednesday.

Alerting commuters, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, "Traffic is affected on NH8 in both the carriageways from Dhaula Kuan towards Gurgaon and vice-versa due to waterlogging near GGR/PGR. Kindly avoid the stretch."

Also Read | Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha Tests COVID-19 Positive.

"Traffic is affected on Najafgarh Road near Tooda Mandi, on Ring Road in both the carriageway from Naraina to Moti Bagh and vice-versa due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan flyover.

"Traffic is affected at Mahipalpur Chowk, on Rangpuri Chowk and on Najafgarh Phirni road due to waterlogging near Dhansa Stand and Bahadurgarh stand, it said in a series of tweets.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Heavy Downpour Affects Normal Life; Traffic Snarls at Several Places.

In another tweet, it asked the commuters to avoid the Aurbindo stretch from INA to AIIMS, Moochand Underpass on Ring Road, Aurbindo Marg from IIT to Adhchini and MB Road near Vayusenabad due to waterlogging and vehicle breakdown in south district.

"Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Anand Parbat towards Zakhira due to waterlogging opp. Gali No. 10, Anand Parbat. Kindly avoid the stretch," the police tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)