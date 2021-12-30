New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday said elaborate traffic arrangements have been made at and around India Gate for regulation of both pedestrian as well as vehicular traffic for New Year.

Visitors are advised to avoid coming to India Gate as it is closed for public visit as construction work of Central Vista at and around India Gate is in progress, they said.

The police has also warned that in case there is a heavy pedestrian movement on New Year, vehicles will not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area after 10:00 am and the traffic would be diverted.

The divertion would be made via Q point, Round About -- MLNP, Sunheri Masjid, Maulana Azad road - Janpath, Rajpath Rafi Marg, Windsor Place, Rajindra Prasad Road-Janpath, KG Marg-Ferozeshah road, Mandi House, W-Point, Mathura Road-Purana Qila road, Mathura Road-Sher Shah Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg (SBM) - Zakir Hussain Marg, SBM-Pandara road, Madhav Rai Scindia road- Man Singh Road, according to the advisory.

"Strict compliance of latest DDMA orders issued will be implemented according to which all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, festival related gatherings and congregations are prohibited throughout NCT of Delhi," said Vivek Kishore, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

In view of large gathering expected at Delhi Zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, the public and motorists are advised to avoid Bhairon and Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan, the advisory stated.

