New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday piggybacked on Deepti Sharma's 'Mankading' incident and gave the message of "alertness during driving" in its tweet.

The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Sunday, "Why alertness is important during driving...#RoadSafety #Mankading #INDvsENG #ENGvsIND"

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Calls for Congress-Comprised 'Main Front' To Oust BJP.

Sometimes, the batter at the non-striker's end leaves his popping crease while the bowler is in his/her final delivery stride. If a bowler sees this, he/she can legally attempt to run out that batter as per the laws of the sport.

Earlier on Saturday, Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma's act of 'mankading' England's Charlotte Dean at the non-striker's end generated a lot of polarising reactions on social media, leaving the cricketing fraternity divided.

Also Read | Haryana Government To Recruit 18,000 School Teachers, Announces CM Manohar Lal.

Indian cricket legend Vinoo Mankad first did this during 1947-48 during India's tour of Australia by running out Australia's Bill Brown at the non-striker's end, which earned it the name 'Mankading'. Though many cricketers argue that it is against the spirit of the game, it is totally legal as per the sport's laws.

As per Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws of Cricket, "If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out. In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out Run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler's hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered."

Also, as per updated playing conditions of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which will come into effect from October 1, 2022, this method of running out will be moved on from the 'Unfair Play' section to the 'Run Out' section following the laws.

Coming to the match, India was bundled out for 169 after being put to bat first by England. Half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana (50) and Deepti Sharma (68) helped Women in Blue avoid humiliation. Pacer Kate Cross (4/26) was England's leading bowler. Freya Kemp (2/24) and Sophie Ecclestone (2/27) also did great for England.

Chasing 170, a brilliant spell from Renuka Singh (4/29) had reduced England to 65/7. Knocks from captain Amy Jones (28) and Charlotte Dean (47) took England close to a victory, but a Deepti Sharma ran out Dean, who was at the non-striker's end to seal a 16-run win for India. Jhulan (2/30) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/38) also starred in India's win.

With this victory, Team India has sealed the series 3-0. They have won their first series against England since 1999. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)