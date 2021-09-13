New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday laid the foundation stone for the first electric vehicle charging plaza at Nehru Place DTC bus terminal and launched a public charging station.

The Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), an agency of the Power Ministry has been allotted 10x9 meter space at Nehru Place bus terminal for the EV charging plaza. The project will be completed and open to public within a month.

"We are moving closer to our agenda of developing innovative charging infrastructure and EV ecosystem in the national capital. This will significantly ease the transition towards e-mobility for public transport and subsequently for the residents of Delhi," Gahlot said on the occassion.

Deliberations are on to add 20 more sites of the Transport department in the next phase of installation apart from the 100 public charging stations, which will be installed through open tender, he said.

The CESL, in collaboration with the state-run Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will develop public EV charging stations and battery swapping stations at seven DTC terminals and depots. Each of the seven locations will have six charging points, three of which will be for two and three-wheelers and three points which can charge four-wheelers.

Once installed, these locations with their real-time status and availability of charging points will also be available on the 'ONE DELHI' app of the Delhi government, said a Transport department statement.

The CESL and the DTC signed an agreement in this regard on September. Under this collaboration, the CESL has been mandated to procure, install, operate, and maintain charging units and related infrastructure at the DTC terminals located at Dwarka Sector-8, Dwarka Sector-2 Depot, Mehrauli Terminal, Nehru Place Terminal, Okhla CW-II, Sukhdev Vihar Depot and Kalkaji Depot, within four months.

Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO of the CESL, said the project is aimed to be completed by the end of December this year to accelerate the Delhi government's plan for expansion of the charging infrastructure in the city.

