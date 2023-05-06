New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Two accused have been arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the wife of Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana in the Kirti Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The two accused have been identified as Chaitnaya Shivam and Vivek, bother 18 years old.

"On May 5 a complaint was received at PS Kirti Nagar through email in which the complainant alleged that on May 4 2023 at around 8:30 PM, she was going back to her home from Chattarpur to Model Town in her car with her driver. While waiting at the red light in Kirti Nagar area two guys on a bike crossed her car at a high speed and stopped their bike right in front of her car. They started staring at her and they banged her car with their hands," an official statement said.

Delhi Police further mentioned that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 103/23 dated 06.05.23 under sections 354/354D/427/506 IPC PS Kirti Nagar has been registered. During the further course of the investigation, CCTV footage of the said area was analysed from which the accused were identified as Chaitnaya Shivam age 18 years and Vivek age 18 years. Both were later arrested from their residence," it mentioned.

Further investigation is underway in this matter. (ANI)

