New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Two persons were arrested by the crime branch of Delhi Police with Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 1,20,000 on Tuesday, officials said on Thursday.

The two accused have been identified as Mohammad Imran and Rohan Kumar.

Police said that the Crime Branch got the intelligence that two criminals were arriving with fake notes near Saket Metro Station.

"Accordingly a trap was laid, and bundles of fake notes of Rs 500 worth Rs 1,20,000 were recovered from both of them," police said.

Police said that both accused are being questioned on the source and origin of fake notes.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

