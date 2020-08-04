New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Delhi High Court order which vacated the stay on the bail plea of Faisal Farooq, principal of Rajdhani Public School, one of the accused in North East Delhi violence case.

"The impugned order of the High Court dated July 2, 2020, in so far as it vacates the interim order dated June 22, 2020, shall remain stayed," a Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan stated in the order while issuing notice to Farooq.

Also Read | Lebanon | Blast Was in Port Area With Highly Explosive Material, Not Explosives, Says Internal Security Chief : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

The Delhi High Court on July 2 vacated its order of staying the bail granted to Farooq, due to the unresolved arguments between the Centre and the Delhi government regarding the representation of police in the violence case.

During the hearing in the apex court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the police told the Bench that High Court had vacated the order on the ground that there was a tussle between the Centre and the police as to who will appear for police.

Also Read | Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India at Rs 19,990.

Mehta said that the issue is resolved now while asking the Court to stay the July 2 order of the High Court by which the stay on bail granted to Farooq by the trial court was lifted.

On June 22, the High Court had stayed the bail granted to Faisal by a trial court here following an appeal made by the police. However, on July 2 the High Court had lifted the stay on the trial court order.

Farooq was arrested in connection with violence and have been charged under sections ranging from 307 (attempt to murder), 395 (dacoity), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) amongst others.

The trial court on June 20 had granted bail to Farooq on the grounds that it was prima facie not established that he was present at the spot at the time of the incident.

The trial court had pointed out that Farooq's presence has not been recorded in any of the CCTV footage installed at Rajdhani Public School.

The trial court order of granting bail to Farooq was challenged by the police in the High Court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)